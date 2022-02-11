ADVERTISEMENT

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2022: Online Forms Available Till 2 March

Check the dates, eligibility criteria, and other details for the Central Bank of India SO recruitment 2022.

The online registration for Central Bank of India's SO recruitment has started from 10 February 2022 and will end on 2 March 2022.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification 

The candidates interested in the opportunity should have an Engineering Graduate degree in Computer Science/ IT/ M Sc (IT)/ ECE or MCA/ M Sc in Computer Science or an equivalent degree from a recognised institute, board or college.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The candidates willing to grab the opportunity should not be more than 35 years of age as on 31/12/2021.

Important Dates 

  • Starting date for online application: 10 February 2022

  • Last date for online application: 2 March 2022

  • Last date for printing the application: 17 March 2022

  • Online payment for fee: 10 February 2022

Fee Details

General/ OBC candidates Application Fee: Rs 850/- + GST

SC/ ST/ PWBD candidates Application Fee: Rs 175/- + GST

Salary Details

Central Bank of India Specialist Officer (scale-III): Rs. 63,840- 1990(5)- 73790- 2220(2)- 78230

For more information related to the salary for the posts, visit the official webiste.

Selection Process 

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a written examination and an interview.

How to Apply

Mode of Application: Online

Location for job: All India

