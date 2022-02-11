Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2022: Online Forms Available Till 2 March
Check the dates, eligibility criteria, and other details for the Central Bank of India SO recruitment 2022.
The online registration for Central Bank of India's SO recruitment has started from 10 February 2022 and will end on 2 March 2022.
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification
The candidates interested in the opportunity should have an Engineering Graduate degree in Computer Science/ IT/ M Sc (IT)/ ECE or MCA/ M Sc in Computer Science or an equivalent degree from a recognised institute, board or college.
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
The candidates willing to grab the opportunity should not be more than 35 years of age as on 31/12/2021.
Important Dates
Starting date for online application: 10 February 2022
Last date for online application: 2 March 2022
Last date for printing the application: 17 March 2022
Online payment for fee: 10 February 2022
Fee Details
General/ OBC candidates Application Fee: Rs 850/- + GST
SC/ ST/ PWBD candidates Application Fee: Rs 175/- + GST
Salary Details
Central Bank of India Specialist Officer (scale-III): Rs. 63,840- 1990(5)- 73790- 2220(2)- 78230
For more information related to the salary for the posts, visit the official webiste.
Selection Process
The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a written examination and an interview.
How to Apply
Mode of Application: Online
Location for job: All India
