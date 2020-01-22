CBSE Junior Assistant Syllabus 2020: Download PDF At cbse.nic.in
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Junior Assistant 2020 exams admit card had been released earlier on the official website. The examinations for the same will be held between 28-30 January 2020.
CBSE has recently released the CBSE Junior Assistant Syllabus 2020, where a total of 375 vacancies will be filled for the post of Junior Assistant, Assistant Secretary etc. The syllabus contains important details about the examinations, like, exam pattern, selection process, minimum passing marks etc.
CBSE Junior Assistant Important Details
|Organization Name:
|Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|Exam Type:
|Direct Recruitment
|Total Posts:
|375 Positions
|Post Name:
|Jr. Assistant, Assistant Secretary & Others
|Mode of Exam:
|Online Mode
|Tentative date of examination:
|28th-30th January 2020
|Official Website:
|cbse.nic.in
CBSE Junior Assistant selection process consists of two steps, firstly candidates have to appear for the CBT test, after successfully clearing the CBT test, candidates move to the second step which is the interview round, the CBSE skill test. The selected candidates from the first round, appear for the Skill Test interview. Marks of both the rounds are considered while shortlisting for the CBSE Junior Assistant exam.
CBSE Junior Assistant Exam Pattern
|Post
|CBT Test
|Assistant Junior
|General Assessment�Marks 100
|Domain Knowledge and Assessments�Marks 300
|Assistant Secretary
|General Assessment�Marks 100
|Domain Knowledge and Assessment�Marks 300
|Analyst
|General Assessment-Marks 100
|Domain Knowledge and Assessment�Marks 250
|Junior Hindi Translator
|General Assessment�Marks 100
|Domain Knowledge and Assessment�Marks 200
|Senior Assistant
|General Assessment�Marks 100
|Domain Knowledge and Assessment�Marks 200
|Stenographer
|MCQ Test�Marks 200
|Accountant
|General Assessment�Marks 100
|Domain Knowledge and Assessment�Marks 200
|CBSE Junior Assistant Syllabus 2020
|MCQ Test�Marks 200
|Junior Accountant
|General Assessment�Marks 100
|Domain Knowledge and Assessment�Marks 100
CBSE Missing Passing Marks
CBSE Junior Assistant Exam first round (CBT Test) cut-off marks are:
- UR/EWS: 50%
- OBC: 45%
- SC/ST/PWBD: 40%
How To Download CBSE Junior Assistant Syllabus 2020?
- Firstly, visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in
- Click on the link ‘CBSE Exam Syllabus 2020’ available on the home page.
- A file will open as soon as you click on the link
- Download the PDF file with exam pattern and syllabus mentioned in it
