CBSE Junior Assistant Syllabus 2020: Download PDF At cbse.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Junior Assistant 2020 exams admit card had been released earlier on the official website. The examinations for the same will be held between 28-30 January 2020.

CBSE has recently released the CBSE Junior Assistant Syllabus 2020, where a total of 375 vacancies will be filled for the post of Junior Assistant, Assistant Secretary etc. The syllabus contains important details about the examinations, like, exam pattern, selection process, minimum passing marks etc.

CBSE Junior Assistant Important Details

Organization Name: Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE)
Exam Type: Direct Recruitment
Total Posts: 375 Positions
Post Name: Jr. Assistant, Assistant Secretary & Others
Mode of Exam: Online Mode
Tentative date of examination:28th-30th January 2020
Official Website: cbse.nic.in
CBSE Junior Assistant selection process consists of two steps, firstly candidates have to appear for the CBT test, after successfully clearing the CBT test, candidates move to the second step which is the interview round, the CBSE skill test. The selected candidates from the first round, appear for the Skill Test interview. Marks of both the rounds are considered while shortlisting for the CBSE Junior Assistant exam.

CBSE Junior Assistant Exam Pattern

Post CBT Test
Assistant Junior General Assessment�Marks 100
Domain Knowledge and Assessments�Marks 300
Assistant SecretaryGeneral Assessment�Marks 100
Domain Knowledge and Assessment�Marks 300
AnalystGeneral Assessment-Marks 100
Domain Knowledge and Assessment�Marks 250
Junior Hindi TranslatorGeneral Assessment�Marks 100
Domain Knowledge and Assessment�Marks 200
Senior AssistantGeneral Assessment�Marks 100
Domain Knowledge and Assessment�Marks 200
StenographerMCQ Test�Marks 200
AccountantGeneral Assessment�Marks 100
Domain Knowledge and Assessment�Marks 200
CBSE Junior Assistant Syllabus 2020MCQ Test�Marks 200
Junior AccountantGeneral Assessment�Marks 100
Domain Knowledge and Assessment�Marks 100

CBSE Missing Passing Marks

CBSE Junior Assistant Exam first round (CBT Test) cut-off marks are:

  • UR/EWS: 50%
  • OBC: 45%
  • SC/ST/PWBD: 40%

How To Download CBSE Junior Assistant Syllabus 2020?

  1. Firstly, visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in
  2. Click on the link ‘CBSE Exam Syllabus 2020’ available on the home page.
  3. A file will open as soon as you click on the link
  4. Download the PDF file with exam pattern and syllabus mentioned in it

