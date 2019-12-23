CTET Answer Key 2019: Download OMR Sheet from ctet.nic.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019. To view the CTET Answer Key, candidates can visit its official website at ctet.nic.in. The answer key will be available for the candidates till 25 December 2019. Therefore, they can download the answer key by filling the required roll number and date of birth.
The CBSE CTET exam was conducted across the country on 8 December 2019. According to media reports, 28 lakh candidates appeared in the examination. The CTET exam is conducted twice a year.
Candidates can register their objections regarding the answer key released before the CBSE CTET Result 2019 down below.
How to Check CBSE CTET 2019 Answer Key
- Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in
- On the home page, click on the link ‘View and Challenge Answer Key’
- Two options will appear on the screen, ‘Download Answer Key’ and ‘Submission of Key Challenges’
- Download the answer key by filling the required roll number and date of birth.
- Take a print out of the same for future reference.
OMR sheet or CTET Answer key 2019 is released on the official website of CBSE CTET. According to the official notification, the website will remove the answer key after the last date.
