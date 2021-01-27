CAG Recruitment 2021: Apply for the Post of Auditor/Accountant
CAG Recruitment 2021: 10,811 vacancies are to be filled through this process. Candidates can apply till 19 February.
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has invited online applications for the posts of Accountants and Auditors. Candidates who are interested can apply for the same at CAG’s official website – https://cag.gov.in/
How to Apply for CAG Auditor/Accountant Recruitment
- Visit the official website of CAG – https://cag.gov.in/
- Click on the link ‘Employee Corner’
- Search for this opening and click on it
- Fill up the form with the required details
- Upload all the relevant documents and send the hard copy to this address: Shri V S Venkatanathan, Asstt. C&AG (N), O/o the C&AG of India, 9, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, New Delhi-110124.
Total number of Auditors to be recruited are 6,409, whereas 4,402 Accountants will be recruited.
CAG Auditor/Accountant Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for the above mentioned posts should be at least 18 years of age. The upper age is capped at 27 years old. They must also possess a bachelor’s degree from any university recognised by the Government of India.
