BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022: Check Salary, Age Limit for 12,771 Vacant Posts

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released a notification announcing a huge number of vacancies for the post of Female Health Worker (ANM), ECG Technician, X-Ray Technician, and Operation Theatre Assistant (OTA).

The candidates can apply by submitting their application online on pariksha.nic.in. The application link will be disabled after 1 September 2022.

The candidates have an opportunity to apply for more than 12,000 vacancies for the above-mentioned post.