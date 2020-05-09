The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday, 7 May, announced results of the Phase 3 descriptive written test for the posts of Head Constable (Radio Operator, Radio Mechanic). Candidates can check their result on the official website of BSF at http://bsf.nic.in/.For the post of Head Constable- Radio Operator, 538 candidates have been shortlisted, while 1,206 have been shortlisted for Head Constable- Radio Mechanic. The list of shortlisted candidates has arranged according to their roll numbers and not as per merit.The descriptive written test was conducted on 2 February and candidates who cleared the Phase 3 Test will be called for a final medical examination. The schedule for the medical examination will be released in due course.A final merit list will be prepared after the medical examination of all shortlisted candidates.How to Check BSF Recruitment 2020 Phase 3 Results OnlineStep 1: Go to official website of BSF - http://bsf.nic.in/Step 2: Click on the link for Phase III written test result.Step 3: Search for your roll number in the list.Step 4: Make sure you are checking your roll number in the column for that post for which you appeared. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.