BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2022 Notification Released: How to Apply
Apply online for BSF constable recruitment on rectt.bsf.gov.in.
The Border Security (BSF) has released a notification for recruitment for the post of Constable (Tradesman) in BSF for the year 2021-22. The notification can be downloaded from the official website of BSF: bsf.gov.in.
Eligible candidates (male and female) willing to apply for the post of Tradesman in BSF can apply on the official recruitment portal of BSF: rectt.bsf.gov.in.
Last date to apply for BSF Constable (Tradesman) vacancy is 31 March 2022.
BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment: Vacancy Details
According to the official notification, 2,651 vacancies are for male candidates while 137 vacancies are for female candidates. Therefore, a total of 2,788 vacancies are to be filled through BSF Constable (Tradesman) recruitment drive.
BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates who apply for the post are required to have matriculation or equivalent from a recognised university or board with:
Two years work experience in respective trades; or
One year certificate course from Industrial Training Institute/ Vocational Institute with at least one year experience in the trade; or
Two years Diploma from Industrial Training Institute in the trade or similar trade
Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post should be between 18 and 23 years of age. For age relaxation details, check the official advertisement of the recruitment.
For more details about physical standards, medical standards, and how to apply for BSF Constable recruitment, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSF.
