ADVERTISEMENT

BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2022 Notification Released: How to Apply

Apply online for BSF constable recruitment on rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The Quint
Published
Jobs
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apply online for BSF tradesman recruitment on&nbsp;rectt.bsf.gov.in</p></div>
i

The Border Security (BSF) has released a notification for recruitment for the post of Constable (Tradesman) in BSF for the year 2021-22. The notification can be downloaded from the official website of BSF: bsf.gov.in.

Eligible candidates (male and female) willing to apply for the post of Tradesman in BSF can apply on the official recruitment portal of BSF: rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Last date to apply for BSF Constable (Tradesman) vacancy is 31 March 2022.
ADVERTISEMENT

BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment: Vacancy Details

According to the official notification, 2,651 vacancies are for male candidates while 137 vacancies are for female candidates. Therefore, a total of 2,788 vacancies are to be filled through BSF Constable (Tradesman) recruitment drive.

BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who apply for the post are required to have matriculation or equivalent from a recognised university or board with:

  • Two years work experience in respective trades; or

  • One year certificate course from Industrial Training Institute/ Vocational Institute with at least one year experience in the trade; or

  • Two years Diploma from Industrial Training Institute in the trade or similar trade

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post should be between 18 and 23 years of age. For age relaxation details, check the official advertisement of the recruitment.

For more details about physical standards, medical standards, and how to apply for BSF Constable recruitment, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSF.

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT