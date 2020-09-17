BPSC Recruitment 2020: 562 Posts Available, 169 Reserved for Women

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday, 16 September, released the official notification for 66th Combined Civil Services Recruitment examination. A total of 562 vacancies have been notified, out of which, 169 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

The online registration process for the BPSC recruitment will begin on 28 September, and the deadline to apply is 20 October. Eligible candidates can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates who have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply. The candidates will have to pass preliminary exam followed by a main exam and interview.

The minimum and maximum age to apply varies for different posts and candidates and thus candidates are required to check the official BSPC recruitment notification properly before applying.

The posts include superintendent of police, jail superintendent, state tax assistant commissioner, upper election officer, planning commissioner, Bihar Probation Service officer, additional district transport officer, food supply inspector, labour enforcement officer, revenue officer, block Panchayati Raj officer and other.