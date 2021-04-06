BPSC Project Manager, Judicial Services Exam Postponed
The decision of postponement has been taken in view of the daily surge in COVID-19 cases.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Sunday, 4 April, announced the postponement of two of its upcoming exams. As per the official notice, the commission has postponed the ‘31st Bihar Judicial Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination’, and ‘Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Examination’.
The decision has been take in view of the surge in daily COVID-19 cases.
Here’s the link to the official notification.
Earlier, the Bihar Judicial Services Main Exam was scheduled to be conducted from 8 to 13 April 2021, whereas, the Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Exam was scheduled on 11 April 2021. The new dates of these exams are not announced yet. They are likely to be announced soon on BPSC’s official website: bpsc.bih.nic.in
Admit card for these exams were uploaded on the website on 25 March. But the commission is expected to upload new ones with the updated exam dates.
A total of 221 vacancies are to be filled through 31st Bihar Judicial Services exams, reported Scroll.
