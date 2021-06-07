BPSC 64th CCE Final Result Announced: Here’s How to Check It
According to the BPSC 64th CCE final result, a total of 1,454 candidates have been selected for service.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Sunday, 6 June, declared the final result of the 64th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE). Candidates who appeared for the same can check their results at BPSC's official website: bpsc.bih.nic.in.
As per the official result, OM Prakash Gupta has has topped the Bihar Administrative Service exam. He was followed by Vidyasagar and Anurag Anand on second and third positions respectively.
As per the final result, a total of 1,454 candidates have qualified the exam on the basis of their scores in the main exam and personal interview.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, Amarendra Kumar, Joint Secretary-cum Examination Controller of BPSC said, “Despite COVID-19 crisis and lockdown, we conducted written exam last year following safety norms. The commission put all efforts for the preparation of results during pandemic.”
How to Check BPSC 64th CCE Final Result
- Visit BPSC's official website: bpsc.bih.nic.in
- Click on 'Final Results: For 64th Combined Competitive Examination'
- A PDF will open your screen
- Scroll down and check your name
- Download and save it for future reference
A total of 3,799 candidates qualified for BPSC CCE interview round, out of which 3,671 candidates appeared for it. The interviews were conducted from 1 December 2020 to 10 February 2021.
BPSC said that the marksheets of the candidates will be soon available under "Marksheet' tab on the official website. In order to check the marks scored, candidates can click on 'marksheet' and login using their registered credentials.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
