Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Sunday, 28 June, issued an official advertisement to fill 479 teaching and Group ‘A’ vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply for positions at bhu.ac.in on or before 31 July 2020. The last day of completed submission forms is 3 August.A non-refundable online application fee of Rs 1,000 is applicable to candidates belonging to the unreserved, EWS, and OBC. Candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories are exempted from the payment of registration fee.Indian citizens, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders as well as non-Indian citizens are eligible for posts in the university. The university has announced that it will fill up to 25 percent of the vacancies with candidates who do not hold an Indian citizenship.The candidates who earlier applied against the following recruitment advertisement postcodes-(Post Codes: 30234; 30235; 30236; 30237; ; 30240; 30241; 30243; 30244; 30247;30249; 30250; 30251; 30252; 30254; 30255; 30256; 30257; 30258; 30259; 30260; 30262; 30263; 30264; 30265; 30268; 30300; 30305; 30352; 30357; 30359; 30372;30393; 30396; 30397; 30398; 30399; 30400; 30401; 30410; 30420; 30441) -can apply for fresh applications online or update their current application form. They will not be required to pay the application fee.Eligibility of these candidates shall be considered on the last date of date of submission, 31 July.The candidates who have applied against earlier Advt. No. 03/2013-2014 & 06/2016-2017 (Post Code-1536) should also register a fresh application online against the new postcode :10193.