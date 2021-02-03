BEL Is Recruiting Engineers: Check Imp Dates, Salary  

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Project Engineers-I and Trainee Engineers-I. Eligible candidates willing to apply for the same can do it at BEL’s official website: https://bel-india.in/

Candidates can fill the online application form from Wednesday, 3 February to 17 February 2021. They will be recruited on contract basis for BEL’s Product Development & Innovation Centre at Bengaluru.