BEL Is Recruiting Engineers: Check Imp Dates, Salary
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Project Engineers-I and Trainee Engineers-I. Eligible candidates willing to apply for the same can do it at BEL’s official website: https://bel-india.in/
Candidates can fill the online application form from Wednesday, 3 February to 17 February 2021. They will be recruited on contract basis for BEL’s Product Development & Innovation Centre at Bengaluru.
Project Engineers will be engaged for an initial period of two years, which may be extended up to a maximum of four years. Whereas, Trainee Engineers will be engaged for an initial period of one year, and may be extended up to a maximum of three years.
BEL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility
Required educational qualification: Candidates applying for the post of Project Engineers-I should possess BE, B Tech or BSc Engineering degree in relevant disciplines from a reputed university, institution or college. Whereas, the candidates applying for Project Engineers-I (optics) should have MSc degree in Electro-optics/Photonics.
On the other hand, candidates applying for the post of Trainee Engineers- I should have BE, B Tech or B Sc Engineering degree in relevant discipline from a reputed educational institution.
Age Limit: Candidates applying for the posts of Project Engineers-I and Trainee Engineers-I should not be more than 28 and 25 years respectively. However, the upper age limit is relaxed for the candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC and PWD category.
BEL Recruitment 2021: Engineer’s Salary
Project Engineers-I Salary: Candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs 35,000 per month for the first year and Rs 40,000 for second year. In the event of extension of contract, the remuneration shall be Rs 45,000 for third year and Rs 50,000 for the fourth year.
Project Engineers-I Salary : Candidates will be paid consolidated remuneration of Rs 25,000 per month for the first year and in the event of extension of contract, the remuneration shall be Rs 28,000 for the second year and Rs 31,000 for the third year, per month.
