Bank of Baroda Is Recruiting for 511 Vacancies; Check Details Here
Last date to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment is 29 April 2021.
i
One of India's leading Public Service Bank, Bank of Baroda (BOB) is recruiting for 511 vacancies in Wealth Management Services Department. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on BOB's official website: bankofbaroda.in.
Last date to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment is 29 April 2021.
Vacancy Details
- Total Vacancies - 511
- Senior Relationship Manager - 407 Posts
- e-Wealth Relationship Manager - 50 Posts
- Territory Head - 44 Posts
- Group Head - 6 Posts
- Product Head (Investment & Research) - 1 Post
- Head (Operations & Technology) - 1 Post
- Digital Sales Manager - 1 Post
- IT Functional Analyst Manager - 1 Post
How to Apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021
- Visit BOB's official website: bankofbaroda.in
- Click on 'Career' on the top-right corner of the homepage
- You will be directed to a new webpage
- Click on 'Link to Apply' next to 'Recruitment for Wealth Management Services Department'
- Fill the application form and upload the relevant documents.
- Pay the application fees and submit.
Age Limit
- Senior Relationship Manager - 24-35 years
- e-Wealth Relationship Manager - 23-35 years
- Territory Head - 27-40 years
- Group Head - 31-45 years
- Product Head (Investment & Research) - 28-45 years
- Head (Operations & Technology) - 31-45 years
- Digital Sales Manager - 26-40 years
- IT Functional Analyst Manager - 26-34 years
For more information about Bank of Baroda Recruitment for Wealth Management Services Department, candidates can check the detailed advertisement.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!