Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result Declared; Steps to Download Result at sebaonline.org

Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 Declared: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has released the Assam grade 3 results today, 3 may 2023. The direct link for the candidates have been activated on the official website at sebaonline.org. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the website for the three posts.

A total of 9,21,634 candidates applied for grade 3 recruitment program in Assam out of which 8,28,860 candidates appeared for the written test. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up the 11,510 posts at SLRC and as per the official announcement 11,324 candidates have been provisionally selected for appointment.

Know more details below along with the steps to download the Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result 2023.