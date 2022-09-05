AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Jobs for Graduates, Salary As Per 7th Pay Commission
AIIMS Rishikesh has started a recruitment drive for 33 Clinical Instructor (Nursing) posts. Here are the details.
Good news for candidates who are in search of medical government jobs at AIIMS Rishikesh. The vacancies are available for Clinical Instructor posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website, aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. Check all the important details like eligibility, number of posts, 7th CPC salary, age limit, and other important details below.
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Check Number of Vacancies and Other Details Here
The total number of vacancies for Tutor or Clinical Instructor (Nursing) Group A under AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment Drive 2022 is 33. These include the following:
General Category: 15 posts
OBC Category: 08 posts
SC: 05 posts
EWS: 03 posts
ST: 01 post
AIIMS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility: Who Can Apply?
Candidates who are eligible for Clinical Instructor posts must have completed a B.Sc Nursing degree from a well-recognised medical college or institution. Candidates must also have a registered nurse, midwife, and sister tutor diploma.
AIIMS Recruitment 2022 for Tutor or Clinical Instructor (Nursing) Group A: What Is the Age Limit?
Candidates must not be above 50 years age to be eligible for the posts under AIIMS Recruitment 2022.
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: What Is the Application Fee?
The application fee is different for candidates belonging to the general SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PwD categories. General, EWS, and OBC candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000. For SC and ST candidates, the application fee is Rs 1,000. Candidates belonging to the PwD category do not have to pay any application fee.
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: What Is the Salary?
All the candidates who will be selected for Tutor or Clinical Instructor (Nursing) posts in AIIMS Rishikesh will be paid according to the 7th Pay Commission. The per month salary will be approximately Rs 15,600 to 39,100 as per the Level-10 Grade Pay of Rs 5,400.
