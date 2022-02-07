AIIMS Raipur Recruitment Drive 2022: Apply for 132 Senior Resident Vacancies
The last date to fill out the application form for AIIMS Raipur recruitment drive 2022 is 15 February 2022.
A recruitment drive is being conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Raipur to fill 132 vacancies of senior resident posts (non-academic).
Candidates who are eligible and interested can visit the official website www.aiimsraipur.edu.in, and apply online.
Candidates must note that the application process for the AIIMS Raipur recruitment drive 2022 has already commenced on 5 February 2022. The last date to submit the application is 15 February 2022.
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: Total Vacancies
The total number of vacancies to be filled under this recruitment drive is 132. Out of this, here are the catagory-wise vacancies that are available:
Unreserved category: 39 vacancies
EWS category: 12 vacancies
OBC category: 44 vacancies
SC category: 24 vacancies
ST category: 13 vacancies
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Educational qualification:
Candidates must possess a postgraduate medical degree (for example MD, MS, DNB, or a diploma in the respective discipline from a recognised university or institute).
Moreover, if the said candidate is selected, DMC/DDC/MCI/State registration is mandatory before joining.
Age limit:
The upper limit for candidates applying for AIIMS Raipur recruitment drive 2022 is 45 years.
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment Drive 2022: Application fee
Candidates can check the category-wise application fee for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment drive 2022 as follows:
For the general/EWS/OBC category: Rs 1,000
For SC/ST category: Rs 800
For the PWBD category: Nil
Additionally, candidates must note that they can pay the fees for the AIIMS Raipur Recruitment drive 2022 through NEFT in the account mentioned below.
Name of the Bank: Bank of India
Branch: Tatibandh, Raipur
Name of Account Holder: AIIMS, Raipur
Account No: 936320110000024
IFSC: BKID0009363
MICR code: 492013010
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment Drive 2022: How to Apply
Visit the official website of AIIMS Raipur, www.aiimsraipur.edu.in
Navigate to the 'Recruitment' tab on the homepage
Select 'Senior/Junior Resident posts'
Next, select the ‘Senior Residents (Non-Academic)’ post and then open the recruitment notification
A Google form link shall be present in the notice. Click on it and enter the required details.
Pay the application fees and submit your AIIMS Raipur recruitment drive 2022 application form
Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.
For more details on the AIIMS Raipur recruitment drive 2022, visit the official website of AIIMS Raipur, and check this space regularly for more updates.
