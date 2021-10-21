ADVERTISEMENT

AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Registration Begins for Nursing Officers

Interested Candidates Can Apply Online For AIIMS NORCET 2021 at aiimsexams.org Till 30 October 2021

ujjwala lakhanpal
<div class="paragraphs"><p>All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) NORCET 2021 Recruitment in Process</p></div>
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has begun its recruitment process for Nursing Officers Group B in AIIMS Delhi and other AIIMS via its official website aiimsexams.org. NORCET 2021 (Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test 2021) shall be the basis of the recruitment process and is scheduled to be conducted on 20 November 2021.

Interested candidates can apply for the AIIMS NORCET 2021 on or before 30 October 2021 on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.org.

In case any candidate wants to make any changes to the information they have entered in their application, the time window shall be open from 31 October 2021 to 1 November 2021.

AIIMS shall notice the vacancies for each of its AIIMS Institute later. In the meantime, interested candidates can check the necessary qualifications, selection criteria, age limit, exam pattern and other details of the AIIMS NORCET 2021 on the official website of AIIMS at www.aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS NORCET 2021: Participating AIIMS With Vacancies.

  • AIIMS New Delhi

  • AIIMS Bathinda

  • AIIMS Deogarh

  • AIIMS Gorakhpur

  • AIIMS Jodhpur

  • AIIMS Kalyani

  • AIIMS Mangalagiri

  • AIIMS Nagpur

  • AIIMS Patna

  • AIIMS Rae Bareli

  • AIIMS Raipur

  • AIIMS Rajkot

  • AIIMS Rishikesh

  • AIIMS Vijaypur

  • AIIMS Bhopal

  • AIIMS Bhubneshwar

  • AIIMS Bilaspur

  • AIIMS Bibinagar

AIIMS NORCET 2021: Important Dates

  • Last Date for Submission of Online Application: 30 October 2021

  • Online Window for Correction of Application Details - 31 October 2021 to 1 November 2021

  • AIIMS NORCET 2021 Exam Date: 20 November 2021

Selected Applicants can expect a pay band 2 of Rs 9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs 4600/-

Minimum age to apply for AIIMS NORCET is 18 years, with 30 years being the maximum. According to government norms, age relaxation shall be provided for candidates belonging to the reserved category.

AIIMS NORCET 2021: Educational Requirements

  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/ State Nursing council recognized Institute or University

    Or

  • B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute/ University Or

  • Registered as Nurses & Midwife with State / Indian Nursing Council

    Or

  • Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute / Board or Council. Or

  • Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council.

  • A minimum of Two Years’ Experience in a 50 bedded Hospital is also needed after acquiring the educational qualifications mentioned above.

Hence, those candidates who are interested can apply through AIIMS's official website mentioned above. The application window shall be open between 16 October 2021 to 30 October 2021 till 05:00 P.M.

Candidates must note that they are not required to send in any documents in the physical form. However, all candidates are advised to keep a printout of their respective registration slips along with a proof of payment for future purpose.

