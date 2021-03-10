AFCAT 2021 Result Declared, Here’s How to Check It
The AFCAT 2021 exam was conducted on 20, 21, and 22 February.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday, 9 March, declared the result of Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on its official website: afcat.cdac.in.
How to Check Result of AFCAT 2021
- Visit the website: afcat.cdac.in.
- Click on the link ‘AFCAT 01/2021 - CYCLE’ under ‘candidate login’.
- Log in using your registered e-mail ID and password.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Save it for future reference.
As per the official notification, “Candidates who are declared successful in the Online AFCAT will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards. Candidates who have applied for NCC Special Entry/Meteorology will be directly called for AFSB testing at one of the AFSB centres.” These centres are at Dehradun, Mysuru, Gandhinagar, and Varanasi. Candidates who opt for flying branch can only opt for Dehradun, Mysore, and Varanasi.
