AFCAT 2021 Registration Begins: Apply For 334 Air Force Vacancies

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday, 1 June, commenced the application process for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2021. Candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on its website: afcat.cdac.in

The official notification reads, "Online applications are invited for the courses commencing in July 2022 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. Online applications are also invited for grant of PC/ SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme (For flying branch) and for Meteorology Entry."

A total of 334 candidates are to be recruited through this drive as Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.