How David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust, 1st UN Summit Changed Our Vision of the Future

David Bowie released his seminal album 'The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust' and the Spiders from Mars' 50 years ago, on 16 June 1972. It was an artsy and ambitious rock album which captured the time’s sense of being on the cusp of new technological and cultural frontiers.

In the early 1970s, the US Apollo programme was, briefly, making men visiting the moon seem like a routine event. The possibilities of computer power were beginning to unfold, and the countercultural youth revolt was challenging prevailing values and norms.