Ukrainian Pilot Termed 'Ghost of Kyiv' Dies in Battle: Reports

The 'ghost of Kyiv', a moniker given to the Ukrainian pilot of a MiG-29 credited with shooting down several dozens of Russian fighter jets, has been killed in action, British publication The Times has reported.

The paper has identified the pilot as 29-year-old Major Stepan Tarabalka. He was reportedly killed when the MiG-29 he was flying was shot down on 13 March while fighting “overwhelming” enemy forces.

In February, soon after Russia launched its special military operation, the Ukraine government tweeted out a video of the 'Ghost of Kyiv' and referred to him as an 'ace'. The term is given to a pilot who has shot down five or more enemy aircraft in combat. In the video, the face of the pilot isn't clear, with several in the comments section guessing his identity.