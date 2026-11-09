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Modi Govt's US Problem: Rise of Progressive Hindus and a New Democratic Party

Ro Khanna spoke out against Hindu nationalism in response to a question on his 2028 bid on X.

Aditya Menon
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International
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The one-sided results in the US mid-term elections pose a new challenge for the Modi government: how to re-engage with the Democrats who are now resurgent?

A good example of this dilemma is Democrat Representative Ro Khanna's recent post on X criticising Hindu nationalism.

"I have unequivocally condemned Hindu nationalism & applauded the students in the streets speaking out against corruption and for inclusion. My grandfather was part of Gandhi's independence movement and I believe in Gandhi and Nehru's vision of pluralism."

Khanna posted this in response to a post by X user Gaurav Sabnis asking him to clarify his position on Hindu nationalism if he plans to run for President of the US in 2028.

The government of India is yet to respond to what Khanna has said.

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