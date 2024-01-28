Gunmen Kill Nine Pakistani Nationals In Southeastern Iran In Latest Strikes

At least nine Pakistani nationals have been killed by unidentified gunmen in a restive southeastern border area of Iran on Saturday, 27 January.

“Deeply shocked by horrifying killing of 9 Pakistanis in Saravan. Embassy will extend full support to bereaved families,” the Pakistani ambassador to Tehran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipi, said on the social media platform X on Saturday. “We called upon Iran to extend full cooperation in the matter.”

Iran’s semi official news agency, Mehr News, reported that the attack took place in Saravan in the Sistan-Baluchestan province. It identified the deceased only as “foreign nationals” and said no individuals or groups had claimed responsibility for the shootings.

The province’s deputy governor, Alireza Marhamati, told news agency IRNA that according to the survivors, “three armed people shot at the foreigners after entering their residence and fled the scene.” He confirmed the toll of nine deaths and said three others were wounded.