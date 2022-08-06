Alex Jones Ordered To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $45.2 Million in Damages

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay $45.2 million in punitive damages for falsely claiming that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting was a "hoax," a Texas jury ordered on Friday.

This verdict came just hours after the same jury awarded a couple whose child died at Sandy Hook shooting 4.1 million dollars in compensatory damages for the emotional stress caused by Jones with his falsehood and theories.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of the slain six-year-old Jesse Lewis, testified that followers of Jones harassed them and sent them death threats for years, claiming that they were lying about their son's death.

The lawsuits had been filed against Jones by families of some of the 20 schoolchildren and six adults killed in the shooting. In December 2012, a 20-year-old man named Adam Lanza had opened fire in one of the deadliest shootings in the United States.