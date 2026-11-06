Abdul El Sayed’s Win Is American Muslims’ Obama Moment. But a Backlash Looms

For the most part, El Sayed responded to the hate by taking the conversation back to his core policy message with statements like: "My name and faith aren't the reason you can't afford your groceries."

However, he didn't quite turn the other cheek. His responses were often irreverent, even combative.

"I'll be Senator Mohammad to you, bro," he said, responding to Trump calling him "Mohammad".

To Vance he said, "JD, habibi, it is an irony – you are constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January.”

A particularly telling interaction was when a young man named Tommy asked him to disavow the Muslim Brotherhood. In response, El Sayed did disavow the Muslim Brotherhood but challenged the assumption underlying the question.

Eventually, he pressed Tommy into admitting his own lack of belief in the Constitutional separation of religion and State. His critics accused him of "bullying a kid for asking a question".

It was later reported that Tommy's father was connected to the Republican campaign.

But there are layers to El Sayed's approach.

His conversation with the African American community was very different. He candidly admitted to some racist attitudes among sections of the Arab American community of Michigan.

In an interview with Ashley Allison he said, "For too many black Detroiters, their experience with somebody who looks like me is not a good one.”

He asked to be judged by his own character and his work within the community as Detroit's Health Director.

El Sayed's rival during the Democratic Primary, Haley Stevens, tried to weaponise these differences. But this backfired badly after she endorsed his Republican rival, Mike Rogers, a few days before polling. Many African Americans in Michigan were incensed at Stevens repeatedly talking on their behalf despite not being black herself, and also the manner in which she chose an African American church to announce her switch. She got called out for using the church as a prop and for backing a leader whose policies have harmed African Americans.