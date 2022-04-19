Yuzvendra Chahal Makes a Strong Case To Be India's No 1 White-Ball Spinner

The 30th match of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders turned out to be a run fest which saw as many as 417 runs being clubbed in less than 40 overs. At most venues, a target of 218 might prove more than sufficient but not at the batting fairyland that is Brabourne Stadium.

With 40 runs needed off the last four overs, six wickets still in hand and captain Shreyas Iyer blazing away, it was KKR's game to lose as Yuzvendra Chahal stood at his mark, twirling the ball while fine tuning his field.

At the other end was Venkatesh Iyer, going through a slump in form this year and having been demoted in the batting order. It was his opportunity to turn hero against a bowler who was having a rough night.

Chahal had been taken for 38 runs from his first three overs including a 17-run first over when Aaron Finch carted him all around the park.

The thought process from Iyer was right. Most wrist spinners would look to settle into the over with regulation leg spin. As a result, the left-hander decided to give the charge but showed his cards a bit too early as a cunning Chahal tossed up the googly liberally and wicket-keeper Sanju Samson completed the formalities.

But the real sucker punch for KKR came on the fourth ball of the same over when after bowling a flatter one, quick and outside the off stump, which was called a wide, Chahal decided to change his modus operandi and attack the stumps. His quick leg spinner trapped Iyer, one of the best players of spin in India, plumb in front of the sticks.

In a bid to save Pat Cummins for the pacers, the KKR management sent Shivam Mavi ahead of the Australian quick, but all he lasted for was one delivery.

On the last ball of the over, Cummins had every reason to expect a googly, but Chahal, hardened by his years in the IPL, instead chose the safer option of the leg spin but got the hat-trick nonetheless. The pint-sized spinner set off with a celebration which culminated in a hilarious pose.