Yashasvi Jaiswal Greets MS Dhoni With a ‘Namaste’, Wins Hearts

India’s 18-year-old Under-19 World Cup star Yashasvi Jaiswal made his IPL debut on Tuesday night against Chennai Super Kings. The highest-scorer from the World event earlier this year was given an opening slot alongside Steve Smith as Rajasthan played their first match of the season.

But before the match even started, Jaiswal won hearts on social media when the live cameras captured the moment he met MS Dhoni on the field.

Dhoni and Smith has just walked off the centre after the toss and as both players spoke to other cricketers, Jaiswal was seen walking up to Dhoni with a smile. When the former Indian skipper look at the 18-year-old, he greeted him with folded hands. A gesture that is being appreciated by many.