Women’s T20 Challenge: Top 10 Players To Watch Out For

The third edition of the Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian women cricketers join forces with the biggest names from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand in the four-match tournament that will get underway in Sharjah from 4 November.

The tournament, which will be aired on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar, will mark the beginning of the Indian women's cricket season following a COVID-19 induced break.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas, the defending champions, will lock horns with Velocity, led by the veteran Mithali Raj, in the three-team tournament opener.