Women’s T20 Challenge Squads Announced, Thai Player to Debut 

Thailand's Natthakan Chantham, who scored her country's first Women's T20 World Cup half-century, will become the first Thai cricketer to feature in Women's T20 Challenge, when she takes the field for Trailblazers in the tournament, a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Sunday.

The BCCI announced Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj as captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity, respectively for the tournament that will be played between 4 and 9 November in the United Arab Emirates.

The four-match tournament, also known as the women's IPL, began in 2018 and features India's best players. With Australian players unavailable with the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia taking place at the same time, leading stars from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand feature in the same.