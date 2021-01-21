With the Biggest Purse at IPL 2021 Auction, Here’s What KXIP Need

What KXIP Need at IPL 2021 Auction?

With more than 50 crores in the bank and a fair amount more than their closest competitors (RCB and RR), it is advantage Punjab at the auction. For Kumble and the rest of the think tank there will be a few areas they will look at with very keen interest.

Of utmost importance will be to bring in an all-rounder who can be a good aggressor in the middle order and be more than handy with the ball. Among those released by other teams, one very interesting option could be England’s Moeen Ali. Or will they go back for Maxwell one more time, considering his current form in the BBL?

Along with that, Kumble and Rahul will be eager for a top pacer to help block the runs in the death and back up the good work Bishnoi, Ashwin and Arshdeep in the middle overs. Given the amount of money there is in the bank, one would not be surprised if they go all out for Mitchell Starc, a tried and tested white-ball ace. Among those released, South African Chris Morris also could fit the bill for KXIP.

Most successful teams in the IPL have had good bowlers to see them through the crucial overs. How well KXIP and Anil Kumble, in his second year as coach with the franchise, use their financial muscle at the auction table will decide the fate of their 2021 campaign.

Retained players: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel

Released players: Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.