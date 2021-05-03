With New String on His Bow, Dhawan Takes Aim at T20 WC Berth

T20 cricket is not everyone’s cup of tea. In the slam-bang version of the game, how quickly you get runs is equally as important as how many you get. Acceleration was never Dhawan’s strongest suit. It was an area where he lagged so far behind that he often invited upon himself the scathing label of a stat padder. However, the tide has turned since the 2019 IPL season.



To put his growth into perspective, Dhawan’s strike rate of 123.24 in 148 innings before IPL 2019 has soared to a healthy 147.73 in the 30 innings he played from that point.

So what brought about this sudden shift in dynamics? The transformation is down to Dhawan’s better game awareness, improvisation and innovation in shot-making and robust fitness levels.