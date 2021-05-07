Williamson Among 4 NZ Players Placed in Bio-Secure Bubble in Delhi

Alike Boult, New Zealand trainer Chris Donaldson, associated with the Kolkata Knight Riders, will also detour to visit his home briefly before getting back to the grind with the Test squad, the board notified.

"We're completely supportive of Chris and Trent taking the opportunity to see their families before heading to the UK," David White, New Zealand Cricket chief executive, said. "They've always been the consummate professionals and we're more than happy to accommodate these arrangements. We've worked closely with the BCCI and the IPL franchises on the various departure strategies and we're very appreciative of their support during what is, clearly, a very challenging time."



The NZC official further said: "We're also very grateful to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for accommodating the early arrival of the four members of the Test squad, currently in India," and noted that the support staff and commentators returning to New Zealand would adhere to all regulatory protocols, including pre-departure COVID-19 tests. The Test squad based in New Zealand will board the flight for England on 16 and 17 May.