Raina’s Uncle Killed in Attack on His Family in Pathankot: Report
Suresh Raina’s family members were attacked on 19 August and his uncle succumbed to his injuries.
Suresh Raina pulled out of the IPL a week after landing in Dubai and, according to media reports, his decision could have something to do with the attack on his family in Punjab's Pathankot district.
Raina’s 58-year-old uncle Ashok Kumar, a government contractor who had sustained grievous head injuries during the assault, succumbed to his injuries while four others were badly injured in an attack by robbers in Thariyal village in Punjab's Pathankot on the night of 19 August.
According to NDTV, the deceased's elder brother, Shyam Lal, said Raina is expected to arrive at the village after landing in India from Dubai.
The deceased’s 80-year-old mother, Satya Devi, his wife Asha Devi, sons – Apin and Kaushal – too suffered injuries, said the police. IANS reported that Asha Devi, sister of Raina's father, is fighting for survival.
A group of four members of the notorious ‘Kale Kachhe Wale’ gang had attacked the family while asleep on the terrace of their residence, police said. The robbers were armed with lethal weapons.
Earlier, CSK CEO KS Viswanathan was quoted as saying in a tweet, "Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time."
(With inputs from IANS)
