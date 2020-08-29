Raina’s Uncle Killed in Attack on His Family in Pathankot: Report

Suresh Raina pulled out of the IPL a week after landing in Dubai and, according to media reports, his decision could have something to do with the attack on his family in Punjab's Pathankot district.

Raina’s 58-year-old uncle Ashok Kumar, a government contractor who had sustained grievous head injuries during the assault, succumbed to his injuries while four others were badly injured in an attack by robbers in Thariyal village in Punjab's Pathankot on the night of 19 August.