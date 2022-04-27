Why Delhi Capitals, One of the Best Teams in IPL 2022, Continues to Misfire?

Reflecting on the first half of the season, Ponting said, it's high time to get the momentum of last year back.

"I've said it a few times this year where there's 36 or 37 overs of really good stuff, and we just let it slip for two or three overs. And, that's the difference in these games. We sort of gear ourselves to not over-train in the first part of the season, try and build up along the way. But our performances have been win one, lose one, win one. So, we need to start getting that little bit of momentum."

Speaking about the upcoming second half of the season, the Australian legend said, "I know we're so close to turning it all around. We've all got to trust, we've got to believe, we've got to stay upbeat and positive. And if we are, things will definitely change for us.