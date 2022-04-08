What's Causing Sunrisers Hyderabad the Most Problems in IPL 2022?

After parting ways with David Warner last season, SRH were expected to bring in a big scoring batter to support captain Kane Williamson, but that hasn’t happened and the pressure might just be telling on the New Zealand stalwart.

While Williamson has not been at his most consistent in recent years in the IPL, his class and abilities are well documented. He’s only scored 18 in the two games so far, at the top of the order, a position he isn’t very familiar with either.

The SRH batting also, almost always, featured Jonny Bairstow as well, but the side have not, yet, been able to replace those players. That has caused SRH quite a bit of concern as the Indian contingent including Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi have not got the runs, and Washington Sundar has not had the biggest impact either. Sundar played a 14-ball 40 in the first game, but hasn’t kicked on from then on in.

Overseas batters Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran too have not been the most dynamic, and have quite the task to replicate the kind of impact Warner and Bairstow had.

The batters will really have to step it up from here on in for SRH as they don’t have very dynamic options either.