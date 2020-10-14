CSK Coach Fleming Explains Why Curran Opened & Watson Batted at 3

For the first time this IPL 2020, MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first during an evening game. However, there was another ‘first’ unveiled by CSK when their openers came out to bat in the game against David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Walking out alongside Faf du Plessis wasn't Shane Watson, but English all-rounder Sam Curran. The experiment only worked for Curran as he ended up scoring 31 off 21 balls but Faf got out on a first-ball duck. Watson, however, came out to bat at number three and added a vital 42 runs to the team’s total as they ended up posting 167/6 in their 20 overs.