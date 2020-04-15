Jos Buttler Says He’s In Awe of Rohit Sharma’s Effortless Batting

England batsman Jos Buttler was effusive in his praise for Rohit Sharma, describing the India opener as an awesome player, who can "effortlessly" take down any opposition by scoring big hundreds.

"Rohit Sharma I think is an awesome player," Buttler said during an Instagram live session on Rajasthan Royals page.

"Effortless. Quite a lot of Indian players have that awesome style.

"He has been fantastic for a long time and I just like the way he bats and the effortless nature in which he takes people down."