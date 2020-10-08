RR Skipper Steve Smith Posts a Video Singing & Playing the Guitar

Life inside the IPL’s bio-bubble could get a bit monotones with movement restricted to the team hotel, stadium, practise facility and their team bus so it’s no surprise that players are finding news ways to pass their time.

In a recent post on Instagram, Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith showed that he had dabbled in a game of singles tennis but it’s a video that he posted one day back, that’s going quite viral.

The Aussie cricketer is seen playing the guitar and singing Mitch Rossell’s song ‘all I need to see’. The video has got over 200,000 views.