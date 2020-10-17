Eoin Morgan on Taking Over KKR’s Captaincy & 8 Wicket Loss to MI

England’s 2019 World Cup-winning captain was named the captain of KKR on the afternoon of the match against Mumbai with the team’s official statement saying Dinesh Karthik had made the decision to step down in order to focus on his batting.

After the loss, Morgan was asked about the thought process behind the change in leadership halfway through the season.

“I think we’re in a team of leaders and given that myself and Dinesh were titled leaders (captain and vice-captain), there will be a smooth transition from here. I think it took a lot of courage and selflessness from DK to come forward and recognise that within himself he wanted to focus on his batting for the remainder of the tournament and take the vice-captaincy up. Therefore, I became captain,” said Morgan while confirming that Karthik will be the vice-captain of the franchise going forward.