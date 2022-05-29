Watch: AR Rahman Sings 'Vande Mataram' at IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony
Rahman began his IPL 2022 closing ceremony performance with his iconic song ‘Vande Mataram’.
In a magical evening at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium, many celebrities performed at the IPL 2022 closing ceremony on Sunday evening.
Legendary singer AR Rahman was one of the celebrities who performed at the closing ceremony of the mega cricket event. Rahman began his performance by singing his iconic song ‘Vande Mataram’. The crowd was up on their feet and were singing along the singer, with some waving the tri-color in the stands.
Rahman was accompanied by several other Bollywood singers including Neeti Mohan, Mohit Chauhan, Shweta Mohan, Sasha Tripathi Blaaze and Sivamani. Together they celebrated eight decades of Indian cricket at the world’s largest cricket stadium.
Performing his last song for the night ‘Jai Ho’, Rahman said, "Have a great game. God bless you all. Jai Ho,” and brought an end to the spectacular closing ceremony.
Another celebrity who performed at the glittering event was Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who had the entire stadium filled with energy as he danced to some of his biggest chartbusters.
The IPL organizers also set a Guinness World Record for the biggest jersey designed, which had the logos of all the 10 IPL teams on it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.