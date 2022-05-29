Watch: AR Rahman Sings 'Vande Mataram' at IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony

Rahman was accompanied by several other Bollywood singers including Neeti Mohan, Mohit Chauhan, Shweta Mohan, Sasha Tripathi Blaaze and Sivamani. Together they celebrated eight decades of Indian cricket at the world’s largest cricket stadium.

Performing his last song for the night ‘Jai Ho’, Rahman said, "Have a great game. God bless you all. Jai Ho,” and brought an end to the spectacular closing ceremony.

Another celebrity who performed at the glittering event was Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who had the entire stadium filled with energy as he danced to some of his biggest chartbusters.

The IPL organizers also set a Guinness World Record for the biggest jersey designed, which had the logos of all the 10 IPL teams on it.