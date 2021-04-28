Washington Sundar on Glenn Maxwell at RCB & His Test Debut 

At RCB, Sundar is one of Virat Kohli’s go to bowlers in the UAE as he helped stem the flow of runs more often than not for his side. This year, the franchise has undergone an overhaul and one of the most talked about acquisitions is that of Glenn Maxwell.

With Maxwell, the big question was how long do you wait on potential after he had gone through quite a rough patch in the tournament. The Australian has previously spoken about the clarity of role designated to him and Mike Hesson at RCB was on to quick to latch on.

“The management have been very clear on the roles that he (Maxwell) is going to be playing for RCB in the IPL. He played a huge part in the winning start for RCB and he is getting along really well with the whole team,” Sundar said.

Along with the IPL, everyone involved, almost every player, will have their eyes on the T20 World Cup that is scheduled for later this year. For Sundar, it’s all about staying uncomplicated.