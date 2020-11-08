Sehwag Defends Kohli, Says Captain Only as Good as His Team

Since the Royal Challengers Bangalore exited IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator on Friday evening, experts have questioned the leadership of Virat Kohli.

Kohli took over the captaincy in 2013 at RCB but the side’s fortunes have not improved as they continue to wait for the elusive title. They qualified for the knockouts for the first time in four years in 2020 and failed to have any impact.

After Gautam Gambhir’s critical comments, former India opener Virender Sehwag opened up on the matter and in fact took a stand very different to his former opening partner, much like their contrasting styles of batting.