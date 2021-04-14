Kohli Spoke About Joining RCB on India’s Australia Tour: Maxwell

"He said it would be wonderful to have you. He floated the idea back even then. There was a long process in work. Thankfully, I am playing for RCB now," he added.

Maxwell was the focus of a bidding war between RCB and Chennai Super Kings which led to him eventually being sold for a whopping Rs 14.25 crore.

Kohli had earlier recalled Australian spinner Adam Zampa giving Maxwell the RCB cap even before the auction happened. Maxwell said that it would have looked a bit silly had RCB not been able to acquire him and he is happy with how things have turned out.

"The day of the auction, it was at night time in New Zealand. We were training while in quarantine in New Zealand. Adam Zampa had his RCB hat in his bag, so he took it out and made sure we had a photo," said Maxwell.