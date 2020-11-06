Staying in Bio-bubble Can Get Difficult at Times, Says Virat Kohli

"It's repetitive, it's not as tough when the group of guys is amazing, which we have. Everyone part of that bio-bubble is really nice and the vibe has been so good. That's precisely why we've enjoyed playing together, just enjoyed our time in the bubble as well, but it does get difficult at times because it is repetitive," Kohli said while speaking to RCB TV.

"These things will have to be considered. Like what length of the tournament or series one is going to play and what impact it will have on players mentally to stay in a similar environment for 80 days and not do anything different. Or have space to just go and see family or small things like that. These things have to be thought about seriously," he added.

Kohli, who turned 32 on Thursday, further said that these conversations should taken place on regular intervals.