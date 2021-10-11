'Greatest Finisher Ever,' Virat Turns Fanboy as Dhoni Guides CSK Into IPL Final

MS Dhoni struck 18 off six balls in Chennai Super Kings' big match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday night, to help the team progress into the IPL 2021 final.

Chasing Delhi's score of 172/5, Chennai reached 173/6 with two balls to spare but it got a little tight at the end as CSK needed 13 runs to win from the last six balls.

MS Dhoni though saw them through despite losing Moeen Ali on the first ball of the final over.

The four wicket win in Qualifier 1 means Chennai are through to the final but Delhi have not been knocked out just yet as they will play the winner of Monday's RCB vs KKR match in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday.

Now even as Chennai celebrate their entry into the title match, fans took to Twitter after the game to celebrate MS Dhoni. Fans, including Virat Kohli.