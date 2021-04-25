Watch: Kohli, Padikkal Ask Fans to Follow COVID-19 Safety Measures

With the country struggling under the effect of the second COVID-19 wave, Royal Challengers Bangalore players shared a message.

Taking to social media, the RCB side led by captain Virat Kohli asked everyone to stay at home and help beat the virus.

“As a captain I try to lead from the front and help people around. I request you to do the same. Sanitse your hands and step out only when necessary and wear your masks all the time. Protect yourself and everyone around you,” Kohli said.