Barring 1 Superhuman, All Batsmen Struggled: Virat Praises for AB

When you bat like AB de Villiers did on Monday – on a pitch that saw most other batters struggle – and make 73 off just 33 balls, words like ‘superhuman’ could be justified.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli came out to bat before AB and had the best seat in the house as the South African smashed 5 fours and 6 sixes to help his team post a solid 194/2 against KKR. Virat scored just 33 (off 28) in their 100-run partnership and was all praise for his team-mate after the 82 run victory.