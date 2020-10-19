Virushka Enjoy Magical Sunset in UAE, De Villiers Captures Moment

Ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is in a happy mood these days. Firstly, his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore has been performing well in the ongoing season. The team has so far won six games out of the nine they have played and are placed at the third spot in the points table.

Secondly, he is about to become a father and his better half Anushka Sharma is there with him in the United Arab Emirates.