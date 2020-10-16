Virat Reveals Why AB de Villiers Came to Bat at Number 6 vs KXIP

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) survived an extraordinary late choke to end their run of defeats with an eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday night in Sharjah. 7 were needed off the last 2 overs but KXIP made a struggle of it, taking it all the way down to the last ball on which Pooran hit a maximum to close the win.

Batting first, Bangalore managed to score just 171 at Sharjah and the one big question around their innings was about their batting order - with AB de Villiers coming out to bat as late as number 6.