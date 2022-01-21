Vikram Solanki Leaves Surrey for Director of Cricket Role in IPL

Solanki first joined Surrey as a player in 2013 and went on to score 2,400 runs across all formats. In 2016, he took on a player/coach role with the Second XI helping to develop the likes of Ryan Patel, Ollie Pope and Amar Virdi as they progressed towards their senior debuts. He remained with the Second XI for the 2017 season entirely in a coaching capacity.



"I will always remain inspired by all the interactions and learnings with players and staff I have had the good fortune of working so closely with. There are many respected friendships I will cherish for a lifetime. Finally, it has been a privilege to serve this great club in the small way I have, and it has been an honour to have been the head coach of Surrey for the last two years," added Solanki.



Solanki was later appointed as the assistant coach under head coach Michael Di Venuto in 2017, helping to steer Surrey to County Championship glory in 2018 for the first time in 16 years before replacing the Australian at the helm at the end of the 2019 season. Though Surrey's form in red-ball cricket nosedived, he guided the side to the final of the 2020 Vitality Blast and semi-finals of the 2021 Royal London Cup.



"As a player & more recently a coach, he has had a very positive influence on the squad. His high standards, commitment, and work ethic have been exemplary, which we have all greatly appreciated. He was making excellent progress in his role as Head Coach with the knowledge, structure, man-management skills, and dedication he brought to the job, which I know all of the players have greatly appreciated in helping them to become better cricketers," said Alec Stewart, Director of Cricket at Surrey.